ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,386,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.73% of ChampionX worth $37,710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChampionX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,032,000. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in ChampionX by 470.4% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 1,494,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,500 shares in the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in ChampionX by 135.5% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,467,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,900,000 after purchasing an additional 844,301 shares in the last quarter. Birnam Oak Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth about $17,037,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,075,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChampionX Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $24.73 on Tuesday. ChampionX Co. has a 12 month low of $21.92 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

ChampionX Announces Dividend

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. ChampionX had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 8.81%. On average, equities analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 4th were given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 4th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.03%.

ChampionX Profile

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

