Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Increases Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 356.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 312,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 244,178 shares during the period. American Tower comprises 0.3% of Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of American Tower worth $57,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $1,164,851,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,176,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,516,890,000 after buying an additional 3,437,602 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,563,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,570,547,000 after buying an additional 3,421,413 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 160.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,920,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $902,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 4th quarter worth about $193,246,000. 92.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $210.81 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $211.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.95, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.87. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were paid a $1.70 dividend. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 11th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded shares of American Tower to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on American Tower from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on American Tower from $221.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.07.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

