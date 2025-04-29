Lido Advisors LLC Has $8.30 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 22.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 13,430 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $8,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 9,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 20,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 4,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $106.01 and a one year high of $122.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.42. The company has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.62 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

