Northern Trust Corp Purchases 600,696 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,150,636 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 600,696 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $909,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 417.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares during the period. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $667,000. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. now owns 212,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,477,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 114,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 38,524 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $181.00 to $129.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $156.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $113.86 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.15 and a 52 week high of $170.40. The firm has a market cap of $101.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 21.02%.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Stories

