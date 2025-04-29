The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,074 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 17,034 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WEN. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Wendy’s by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,882,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,503 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,678,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Wendy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,358,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 93.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,591,281 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,938,000 after acquiring an additional 766,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Wendy’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,031,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WEN stock opened at $12.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The Wendy’s Company has a 1 year low of $12.05 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 75.56% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $574.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.17 million. As a group, research analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.81%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WEN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Wendy’s from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. TD Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Wendy’s in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Wendy’s from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Wendy’s U.S., Wendy’s International, and Global Real Estate and Development. The Wendy’s U.S. segment includes the operation and franchising of Wendy’s restaurants in the U.S.

