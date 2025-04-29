Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,532 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 19.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,452,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,739,000 after acquiring an additional 404,868 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 182,131 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,810,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 4,861 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 7,632 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,027,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on D. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

NYSE D opened at $53.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 16.22%. On average, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

