Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) Shares Sold by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Wix.com accounts for about 0.5% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.07% of Wix.com worth $8,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 518.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,510,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $324,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,202 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Wix.com by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 471,933 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 400,265 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,422,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,260,000 after purchasing an additional 304,712 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 4th quarter valued at $63,829,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1,382.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 259,649 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,708,000 after purchasing an additional 242,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. UBS Group set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Wix.com from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Wix.com from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Wix.com from $280.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.68.

Wix.com Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of WIX stock opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.36. Wix.com Ltd. has a 1 year low of $117.58 and a 1 year high of $247.11.

Wix.com declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to buy up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wix.com Company Profile

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

