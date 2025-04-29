WideOpenWest (WOW) to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share and revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter. WideOpenWest has set its Q1 2025 guidance at EPS.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. WideOpenWest had a negative net margin of 14.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.83%. The company had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.05 million. On average, analysts expect WideOpenWest to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

WideOpenWest Stock Down 1.6 %

WOW opened at $4.35 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.78. The company has a market capitalization of $368.36 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.37. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $3.49 and a 1-year high of $5.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41.

WideOpenWest Company Profile

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. The company's video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

