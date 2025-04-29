Firestone Capital Management Has $848,000 Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 216.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,052 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,252 shares during the quarter. Firestone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 214.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,314,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,120,000 after acquiring an additional 24,783,386 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 26,820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,880,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 205.8% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 26,003,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,419,000 after purchasing an additional 17,501,170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $592,939,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,626,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,201,000 after buying an additional 13,264,762 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $25.79 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Cuts Dividend

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 26th.

(Free Report)

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.