Optiver Holding B.V. Has $123,000 Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 737.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V.’s holdings in CSX were worth $123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 219.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its stake in CSX by 205.7% in the fourth quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Stock Performance

Shares of CSX stock opened at $27.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.21. CSX Co. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

CSX Increases Dividend

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This is an increase from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. CSX’s payout ratio is 31.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.