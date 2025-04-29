Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $10,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pamalican Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,915,000. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 43,457 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 173,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $181,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.4 %

REGN opened at $610.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $635.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $719.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 4.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $525.99 and a one year high of $1,211.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.44.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.21 by $0.86. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.32% and a net margin of 31.07%. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $11.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bernstein Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,070.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,195.00 to $1,013.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,004.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $950.00 to $903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $945.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

