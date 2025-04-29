HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV)

Rezolve AI (NASDAQ:RZLV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 71.67% from the company’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on RZLV. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Rezolve AI in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on Rezolve AI in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.
Rezolve AI Stock Up 11.5 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rezolve AI
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rezolve AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,149,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter worth $1,650,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP acquired a new position in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at $670,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Rezolve AI in the 4th quarter valued at $393,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rezolve AI during the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 27.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Rezolve AI
Rezolve Ai Ltd. operates in the mobile commerce industry with its cutting-edge engagement platform powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning. It develops AI-based mobile commerce and engagement solutions, simplifying the purchasing process by providing relevant information and facilitating seamless transactions with a single tap.
