Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) is projected to announce its Q1 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post earnings of $0.29 per share and revenue of $42.15 million for the quarter. Synchronoss Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The software maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.75. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.99% and a negative net margin of 20.00%. The firm had revenue of $44.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 million. On average, analysts expect Synchronoss Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SNCR stock opened at $10.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $15.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Activity

In other Synchronoss Technologies news, CEO Jeffrey George Miller sold 17,389 shares of Synchronoss Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $179,802.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 336,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,476,638.88. The trade was a 4.92 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 25,153 shares of company stock valued at $261,246 over the last ninety days. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synchronoss Technologies Company Profile

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, messaging, digital, and network management solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Synchronoss Personal Cloud platform that allows customers' subscribers to backup and protect, engage with, and manage their personal content.

