Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Price Target Lowered to $26.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

UCTT has been the topic of several other reports. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Ultra Clean from $48.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th.

UCTT opened at $22.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 278.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.15 and a 200-day moving average of $32.13. Ultra Clean has a fifty-two week low of $16.66 and a fifty-two week high of $56.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

In related news, Director Ernest E. Maddock acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.29 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $267,190. The trade was a 1,000.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck bought 3,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.17 per share, for a total transaction of $75,510.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 60,695 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,693.15. This represents a 5.20 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ultra Clean by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,746,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,899 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Ultra Clean by 227.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,035,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,625,000 after buying an additional 718,717 shares during the last quarter. Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new position in Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $13,900,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultra Clean by 41.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 714,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 208,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 613,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $22,048,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

