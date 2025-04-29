Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $325.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CDNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $318.00 to $328.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $321.38.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $285.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $254.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.17. Cadence Design Systems has a twelve month low of $221.56 and a twelve month high of $328.99.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 29.24% and a net margin of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Ita M. Brennan sold 180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $49,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,025. This trade represents a 2.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 650 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.32, for a total value of $190,008.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 58,773 shares in the company, valued at $17,180,523.36. The trade was a 1.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,130 shares of company stock valued at $567,999. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 707.1% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

