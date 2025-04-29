Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance

Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $10.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OXSQ

Oxford Square Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.