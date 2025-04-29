Oxford Square Capital Corp. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th.
Oxford Square Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 6.5% per year over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Stock Performance
Shares of OXSQ opened at $2.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.96 million, a PE ratio of -25.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. Oxford Square Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $3.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
