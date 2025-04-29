Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Coverage Initiated at Rosenblatt Securities

Investment analysts at Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 45.75% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MGNI. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Magnite from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price target on Magnite from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.08.

Shares of MGNI opened at $12.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 205.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.54 and a 200 day moving average of $14.83. Magnite has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $21.29.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $180.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.90 million. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.64% and a net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts expect that Magnite will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Magnite news, insider Sean Patrick Buckley sold 18,693 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 408,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,170,580. The trade was a 4.38 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Brian Gephart sold 6,250 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 132,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,544. This trade represents a 4.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 244,905 shares of company stock worth $4,718,855 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Magnite

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGNI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnite by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,605,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,593,000 after purchasing an additional 257,032 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at $122,986,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,030,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,918,000 after buying an additional 450,341 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Magnite by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,524,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,957,000 after purchasing an additional 170,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in Magnite by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,756,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,061,000 after buying an additional 1,336,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

