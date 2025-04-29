Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Tevogen Bio Stock Down 5.5 %

Shares of TVGN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Tevogen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.

In other Tevogen Bio news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 70,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $76,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,898,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,722.52. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,510 shares of company stock valued at $446,763. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TVGN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Tevogen Bio during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Tevogen Bio by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 16,695 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Tevogen Bio by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 12,847 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Tevogen Bio in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Tevogen Bio by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 118,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 13,595 shares in the last quarter.

Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.

