Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

Tevogen Bio (NASDAQ:TVGN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at D. Boral Capital in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.
Tevogen Bio Stock Down 5.5 %
Shares of TVGN opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. Tevogen Bio has a 12 month low of $0.26 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33.
Insider Transactions at Tevogen Bio
In other Tevogen Bio news, insider Neal Flomenberg sold 70,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $76,718.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,898,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,249,722.52. The trade was a 1.77 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,510 shares of company stock valued at $446,763. 56.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Tevogen Bio
Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc operates as a clinical-stage specialty immunotherapy company that develops off-the-shelf precision T cell therapies for the treatment of infectious diseases, cancers, and neurological disorders. The company develops TVGN 489, which has completed Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment and prevention of chronic lingering symptoms of the disease (Long COVID), as well as COVID-19 in B cell immune suppressed acute COVID-19 patients without a B cell cancer indication, elderly and infirm acute COVID-19 patients, and acute COVID-19 in patients on T cell suppressing drugs, including solid organ transplant patients.
