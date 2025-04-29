Traeger (NYSE:COOK) Price Target Cut to $3.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 104.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on COOK. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Traeger in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Traeger from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Traeger from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Traeger from $3.75 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Traeger from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

COOK stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.43. Traeger has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $191.40 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COOK. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Traeger by 271.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 32,793 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Traeger by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 153,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 789,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 18,671 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in Traeger by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 72,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 31,344 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Traeger by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 650,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after buying an additional 7,662 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.84% of the company’s stock.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbecue grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

