Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.

Jollibee Foods Price Performance

OTCMKTS:JBFCY opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.74.

About Jollibee Foods

Jollibee Foods Corporation develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick-service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortazo, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, Yoshinoya, Milksha, and Panda Express names in the Philippines, the United States, Canada, the People's Republic of China, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Vietnam, Brunei, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia, Costa Rica, Egypt, Panama, Malaysia, South Korea, Australia, and India.

