Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) to Issue Dividend of $0.05

Jollibee Foods Co. (OTCMKTS:JBFCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 29th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.0513 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd.
Jollibee Foods Price Performance
OTCMKTS:JBFCY opened at $14.74 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.36. Jollibee Foods has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $19.74.
About Jollibee Foods
