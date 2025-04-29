Service Properties Trust (SVC) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share and revenue of $433.21 million for the quarter.

SVC opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.69. Service Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $1.71 and a 52-week high of $6.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SVC shares. B. Riley assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

