Nerdy (NRDY) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q1 2025 earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share and revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter.

Nerdy Trading Up 1.5 %

Nerdy stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $305.60 million, a P/E ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.95. Nerdy has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average of $1.49.

In other news, insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 58,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $104,796.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,685,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,033,050.40. This represents a 3.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason H. Pello sold 81,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $146,485.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,143,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,849. This represents a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 265,604 shares of company stock valued at $443,076 over the last quarter. 50.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nerdy stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Nerdy, Inc. ( NYSE:NRDY Free Report ) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 60,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Nerdy were worth $98,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 39.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.31.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

