Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Leggett & Platt had a positive return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Leggett & Platt updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.000-1.200 EPS.
Leggett & Platt Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Leggett & Platt stock opened at $7.27 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.04. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $6.48 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The firm has a market cap of $979.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 0.98.
Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.36%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding Products, Specialized Products, and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products.
