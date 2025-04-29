Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Hitachi (OTCMKTS:HTHIY – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The conglomerate reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $19.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2,735.45 billion. Hitachi had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 9.65%.

Hitachi Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:HTHIY opened at $27.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Hitachi has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $29.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.71.

Hitachi Company Profile

Hitachi, Ltd. provides digital system and services, green energy and mobility, and connective industry solutions in Japan and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Systems & Services, Green Energy & Mobility, Connective Industries, Automotive System, Hitachi Construction Machinery, Hitachi Metals, and Others.

