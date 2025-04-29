7,790 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Bought by Hershey Trust Co.

Hershey Trust Co. bought a new position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,203,000. Snowflake accounts for 0.0% of Hershey Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 74.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 189.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 136.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 1,437.5% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SNOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.25, for a total transaction of $52,087.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,968.75. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 374,342 shares of company stock worth $61,578,513. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snowflake Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:SNOW opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.37 and a 200 day moving average of $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $52.47 billion, a PE ratio of -46.89 and a beta of 1.13. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $194.40.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

