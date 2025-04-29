TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) is Untitled Investments LP’s Largest Position

Untitled Investments LP raised its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 718,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,895 shares during the period. TransUnion accounts for about 16.2% of Untitled Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Untitled Investments LP owned approximately 0.37% of TransUnion worth $66,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in TransUnion during the third quarter worth $444,000. American Trust bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 1,428.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 226,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,743,000 after purchasing an additional 211,934 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in TransUnion by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TRU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on TransUnion from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on TransUnion from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.38.

TransUnion Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of TRU stock opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average of $92.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.67. TransUnion has a 52-week low of $66.38 and a 52-week high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. TransUnion had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is 24.47%.

TransUnion declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, EVP Venkat Achanta sold 1,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $174,342.54. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,443 shares in the company, valued at $10,095,112.82. This represents a 1.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.31, for a total value of $83,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,610.83. The trade was a 1.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,021 shares of company stock valued at $372,751. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

