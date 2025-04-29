Ion Asset Management Ltd. Buys 362,678 Shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Free Report) by 81.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,678 shares during the quarter. Navios Maritime Partners makes up 2.0% of Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ion Asset Management Ltd. owned approximately 2.69% of Navios Maritime Partners worth $34,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC grew its holdings in Navios Maritime Partners by 56.9% in the fourth quarter. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Navios Maritime Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $511,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Price Performance

NMM stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.65. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $65.89.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The shipping company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.54 by ($1.93). Navios Maritime Partners had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 27.53%. The firm had revenue of $302.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.83 million. Analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Navios Maritime Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.67%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Navios Maritime Partners Company Profile

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as charters its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

