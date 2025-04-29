Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. Sells 20,295 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lowered its holdings in shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,295 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in First Advantage were worth $10,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 57.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 81,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,752 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 48.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,425,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409,233 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO bought a new position in shares of First Advantage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,328,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of First Advantage by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 387,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,255,000 after purchasing an additional 88,914 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FA opened at $14.11 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.23. First Advantage Co. has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $20.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.33 and a beta of 1.20.

FA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of First Advantage in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Advantage from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of First Advantage in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Advantage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.80.

First Advantage Corporation provides employment background screening, identity, and verification solutions worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

