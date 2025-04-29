Ion Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WPM stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $87.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 50.05%. The business had revenue of $380.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 56.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPM

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.