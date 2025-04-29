Ion Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Ion Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Ion Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.
Wheaton Precious Metals Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of WPM stock opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.74. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 12 month low of $51.80 and a 12 month high of $87.42.
Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 56.90%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WPM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Canada upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.40.
Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile
Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.
