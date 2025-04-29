484,515 Shares in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Acquired by Darwin Global Management Ltd.

Darwin Global Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 484,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,668,000. Jazz Pharmaceuticals makes up about 5.7% of Darwin Global Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Darwin Global Management Ltd. owned 0.80% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of JAZZ. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 113.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 10,460 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 5,560 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 521,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,185,000 after acquiring an additional 82,817 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 353,467 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,715 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,700 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $19,927,000. 89.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $179.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $176.00 target price (up from $163.00) on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.71.

In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $185,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 440,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,487,991.25. This represents a 0.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Neena M. Patil sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.87, for a total value of $550,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,826,778.66. This represents a 10.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 28,736 shares of company stock worth $4,023,305. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $112.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $95.49 and a 52 week high of $148.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.44.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

