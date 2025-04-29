528,249 Shares in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Bought by 8 Knots Management LLC

8 Knots Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 528,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,476,000. Cardinal Health comprises 6.3% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cardinal Health by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,871,000 after purchasing an additional 8,471 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 240,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,435,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 8,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 180,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Evercore ISI raised Cardinal Health from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Argus set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.86.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CAH opened at $138.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.27. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.17 and a one year high of $139.50. The company has a market capitalization of $33.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.5056 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

