8 Knots Management LLC Acquires Shares of 572,534 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

8 Knots Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 572,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $145,258,000. Humana makes up about 14.5% of 8 Knots Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 8 Knots Management LLC owned approximately 0.48% of Humana at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after buying an additional 1,751,857 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Humana by 106.7% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,198,040 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,587,345,000 after acquiring an additional 5,264,045 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $915,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,132 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,883,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $729,658,000 after purchasing an additional 63,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,397,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $608,348,000 after purchasing an additional 550,692 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $263.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $213.31 and a 12 month high of $406.46.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.58%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $284.90.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

