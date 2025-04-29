Promising Entertainment Stocks To Keep An Eye On – April 28th

Alibaba Group, Charter Communications, Arista Networks, Comcast, Walt Disney, BigBear.ai, and Verizon Communications are the seven Entertainment stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Error: Response status code does not indicate success: 429 (Too Many Requests). These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Entertainment stocks within the last several days.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

NYSE BABA traded down $2.57 on Monday, reaching $117.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,576,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686,074. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $281.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.01, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $126.47 and its 200-day moving average is $104.80.

Charter Communications (CHTR)

Charter Communications, Inc. operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Shares of CHTR stock traded up $2.99 on Monday, hitting $376.64. The stock had a trading volume of 846,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,247,667. Charter Communications has a twelve month low of $252.93 and a twelve month high of $415.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $355.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.85. The firm has a market cap of $53.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Arista Networks (ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

NYSE ANET traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.75. 3,793,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,078,586. Arista Networks has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $133.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31. The company has a market capitalization of $97.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.30.

Comcast (CMCSA)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 8,697,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,769,145. Comcast has a 52 week low of $31.44 and a 52 week high of $45.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.03. The company has a market capitalization of $127.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.94.

Walt Disney (DIS)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

DIS traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $89.93. 2,875,156 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,084,461. The stock has a market cap of $162.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $97.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $118.63.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.43. The company had a trading volume of 69,330,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,887,394. BigBear.ai has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.53. The company has a market capitalization of $989.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.34.

Verizon Communications (VZ)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.15. 5,432,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,100,938. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Verizon Communications has a 1-year low of $37.59 and a 1-year high of $47.36.

