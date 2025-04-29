Betterment LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 25.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Betterment LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 12,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $43.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.35. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.19 and a 1-year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

