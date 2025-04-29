Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. Cuts Stock Position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Xylem by 231.5% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,561,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,039,000 after buying an additional 3,883,845 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth about $302,734,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the fourth quarter worth about $96,658,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,326,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $269,865,000 after purchasing an additional 698,745 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB raised its position in Xylem by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem Stock Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $115.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $28.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $118.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.47 and a 52 week high of $146.08.

Xylem Increases Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 43.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on XYL. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Xylem from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Xylem from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on XYL

Xylem Profile

(Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.