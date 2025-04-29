Perbak Capital Partners LLP Has $1.09 Million Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,223 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ENSG. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Ensign Group by 190.1% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.17.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.8 %

ENSG opened at $127.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $128.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.68. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $113.27 and a one year high of $158.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($0.11). The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.07% and a net margin of 6.99%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.89%.

Insider Activity at The Ensign Group

In other news, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 39,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $5,805,052.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,292.28. This represents a 75.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total transaction of $259,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,413,299.50. The trade was a 7.06 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,486 shares of company stock worth $6,251,714. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

