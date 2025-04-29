Perbak Capital Partners LLP Has $15.15 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Perbak Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 350.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,325 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for 8.1% of Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Perbak Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $15,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,894.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $505,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,443,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 30,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,717,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IWM opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $171.73 and a 52 week high of $244.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

