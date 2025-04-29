Lido Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,725 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF worth $21,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 13,180,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,548,407,000 after buying an additional 1,382,393 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Associates LLC MA ADV now owns 4,608,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,410,000 after acquiring an additional 428,251 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,422,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,540,000 after purchasing an additional 121,547 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 62,649.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,385,736 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,640,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,678,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF stock opened at $116.13 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $100.89 and a 52 week high of $123.98. The firm has a market cap of $42.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.56.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

