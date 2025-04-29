KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 210,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,022 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in KLA were worth $132,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in KLA by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

KLA Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of KLAC opened at $693.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $896.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $683.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $684.37.

KLA Dividend Announcement

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.47. KLA had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 108.60%. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 31.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.60%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $724.62, for a total value of $5,078,136.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at $20,867,606.76. The trade was a 19.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $665.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $825.00 to $750.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $725.00 target price (down previously from $875.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $748.00 to $870.00 in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $620.00 to $655.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $804.67.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

