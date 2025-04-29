NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Position Reduced by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,754 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 13,572 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.15% of NXP Semiconductors worth $78,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,084,729 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,213,861,000 after purchasing an additional 86,716 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,322,338 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,769,048,000 after purchasing an additional 99,667 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,046,230 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,672,409,000 after purchasing an additional 144,391 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,242,415 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,088,094,000 after buying an additional 96,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,729,345 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $982,994,000 after buying an additional 269,656 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $196.24 on Tuesday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $148.09 and a 52-week high of $296.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $196.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is 41.62%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Arete Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.10.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

