Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Stock Holdings Lifted by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,774,084 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,704 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.19% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $105,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,867 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 10,306 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the third quarter worth approximately $246,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the third quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.2% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 155,081 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $7,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,995 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.3 %

Freeport-McMoRan stock opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.79. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $55.24. The firm has a market cap of $53.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

