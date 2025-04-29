Randolph Co Inc Purchases Shares of 257,332 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Randolph Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 257,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,240,000. Randolph Co Inc owned about 0.26% of Helmerich & Payne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in Helmerich & Payne by 817.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 2,714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HP shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $28.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Argus upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $39.00 price target (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.78.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of HP opened at $19.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.00. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $42.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.77.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 11.02%. Analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Insider Transactions at Helmerich & Payne

In other news, CEO John W. Lindsay bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.55 per share, with a total value of $551,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 691,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,042,945.70. This trade represents a 2.98 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belgacem Chariag purchased 37,356 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.08 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,600.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,730.48. This trade represents a 216.56 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

