Randolph Co Inc Has $655,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Randolph Co Inc cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 60.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 6,871 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 82,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after buying an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 61,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after acquiring an additional 7,889 shares in the last quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 25,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 115,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,064,000 after acquiring an additional 18,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $59.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.68 and its 200 day moving average is $62.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.54 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.86. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $65.08.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

