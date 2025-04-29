Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Bought by Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC

Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,561 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 1.1% of Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 780 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Graney & King LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Vandana Venkatesh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total value of $437,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,459 shares in the company, valued at $633,159.61. This trade represents a 40.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kyle Malady sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $212,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 36,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,550,859.84. This represents a 12.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,085 shares of company stock worth $1,422,495. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $42.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $181.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.59 and a fifty-two week high of $47.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $33.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.31 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 19.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on VZ. Scotiabank raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.41.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

