Randolph Co Inc Makes New $21.55 Million Investment in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Randolph Co Inc bought a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 290,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,551,000. LyondellBasell Industries makes up about 2.4% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 346 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Cairn Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Cairn Investment Group Inc. now owns 42,147 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 3,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $58.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.44. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $51.11 and a 52 week high of $107.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 3.39%. The company had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 129.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, Director Michael Sean Hanley purchased 3,750 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.05 per share, with a total value of $270,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,154,817.40. This represents a 30.54 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LYB. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.75.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

(Free Report)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

