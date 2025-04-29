Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Shares Purchased by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,283 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Toast were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TOST. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Toast by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 309,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,758,000 after acquiring an additional 85,171 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Toast in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $425,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Toast by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast Stock Down 1.1 %

TOST stock opened at $35.72 on Tuesday. Toast, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.32 and a twelve month high of $44.12. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of -3,568.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Toast had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 1.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Toast from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toast from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. BNP Paribas set a $37.00 target price on shares of Toast and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Toast from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toast

In other Toast news, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 653 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.63, for a total transaction of $25,878.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 209,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,833.78. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Fredette sold 70,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.87, for a total value of $2,382,415.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,574,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,322,082.92. This represents a 4.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 340,770 shares of company stock valued at $11,803,911. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States, Ireland, and India. The company offers software products for restaurant operations and point of sale, such as Toast POS, Toast now, multi-location management, kitchen display system, Toast mobile order and pay, Toast catering and events, Toast invoicing, Toast tables, and restaurant retail; and hardware products, including Toast flex, Toast flex for guest, Toast go 2, Toast tap, kiosks, and Delphi by Toast.

