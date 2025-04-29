Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) Shares Bought by PDT Partners LLC

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Free Report) by 404.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,102 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,902 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $3,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 20,289 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duolingo during the third quarter valued at $199,000. Tidal Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 8.0% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 63.6% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 197,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,747,000 after acquiring an additional 76,875 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DUOL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Duolingo from $410.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Duolingo from $351.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson increased their price target on Duolingo from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Duolingo from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Duolingo from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Duolingo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $376.15.

In other news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.41, for a total transaction of $2,619,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.46, for a total transaction of $3,914,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,185.12. This trade represents a 99.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,868 shares of company stock valued at $35,574,300. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DUOL opened at $384.34 on Tuesday. Duolingo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.05 and a 1 year high of $441.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $333.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 210.02 and a beta of 0.91.

Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $209.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.49 million. Duolingo had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

