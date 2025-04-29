Berkley W R Corp Raises Stock Position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD)

Berkley W R Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 565,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,721 shares during the quarter. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II comprises about 0.2% of Berkley W R Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Berkley W R Corp’s holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II were worth $6,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NETD. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,954,000. Decagon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,184,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 634,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 15,438 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II alerts:

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NETD opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.95 million, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of -0.02. Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $11.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

About Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II ( NASDAQ:NETD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter.

(Free Report)

Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to identify solutions, opportunities, companies, or technologies that focus on advancing the energy transition that facilitate, improve, or complement the reduction of carbon or greenhouse gas emissions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NETD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II (NASDAQ:NETD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabors Energy Transition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.