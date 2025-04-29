PDT Partners LLC Acquires 247,762 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 120.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 453,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,762 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Peloton Interactive worth $3,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 969.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Peloton Interactive in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Peloton Interactive
In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 17,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $142,340.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 362,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,847.14. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 170,819 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $1,643,278.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 275,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,647,539.44. The trade was a 38.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 674,338 shares of company stock valued at $5,522,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Peloton Interactive Stock Performance
Shares of Peloton Interactive stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 2.21. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $10.90.
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.04). Analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.
About Peloton Interactive
Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.
