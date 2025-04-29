Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) is Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Harvard Management Co. Inc. decreased its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 473,199 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 94,000 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 3.4% of Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvard Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $57,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $2,867,193,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2,265.5% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 3,017,294 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,459,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889,739 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,155,522 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,072,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,012 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,859,744 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,432,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 150,210,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $18,143,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total value of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,607,893.70. The trade was a 1.01 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMD. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Summit Insights raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $147.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Melius Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective (down previously from $160.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.57.

NASDAQ AMD opened at $96.39 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $187.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75. The stock has a market cap of $155.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.89.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

